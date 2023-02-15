Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 24,394 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,394 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.57% of Darling Ingredients worth $60,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.5 %

Darling Ingredients Profile

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.