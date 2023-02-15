Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 34,057 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,057 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $33,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

