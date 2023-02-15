Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.20% of Standex International worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,221 shares of company stock worth $706,017. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

