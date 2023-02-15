Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.42

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $19.25. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 9,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

