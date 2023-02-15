Baxter International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

BAX opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

