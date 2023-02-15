Baxter International Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baxter International in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE BAX opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. Baxter International has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $86.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 318,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 78,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

