Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,292,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,711,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,042.0 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAMXF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.62. 1,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $107.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.