Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $41 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

AXP stock opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

