Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 2.31% of 1stdibs.Com worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 167.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 110.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

