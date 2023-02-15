Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,695,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $223.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

