Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.33% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $119,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 3.6 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.03 and a one year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

