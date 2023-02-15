Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,485,535 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 82.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,485,535 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth $119,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

