Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

