Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $108.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Belden traded as high as $92.33 and last traded at $92.10, with a volume of 124571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Belden Trading Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.