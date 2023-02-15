Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 83859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a market cap of C$31.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

