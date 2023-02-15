Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 7th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 240,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

