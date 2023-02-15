Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $11.40 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 259,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 2.5% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 82,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,531. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

