Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock Price Up 50.9%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was up 50.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 10,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 40,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Bespoke Extracts Trading Down 17.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Bespoke Extracts

(Get Rating)

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

