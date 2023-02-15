Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 7% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.60. 694,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,758,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 194,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,167.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 142,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 243.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
