Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 7% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.60. 694,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,758,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 194,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,167.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 142,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 243.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

