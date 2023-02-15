Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s previous close.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

