Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $377.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $482.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.96. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

