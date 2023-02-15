Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

