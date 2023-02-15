Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $421.97 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $539.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.53 and its 200 day moving average is $412.74. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

