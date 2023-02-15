Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 93,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 955,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

About Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,709,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 141,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

