Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 93,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 955,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
