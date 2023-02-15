Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 93,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 955,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 23.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at $182,866,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,999,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

