Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 527,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 1.2 %
BMEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 14,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,506. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Featured Stories
