Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 527,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th.

BMEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 14,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,506. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

