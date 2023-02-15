Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Biotricity had a negative net margin of 265.11% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%.

Biotricity Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTCY traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.42. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

