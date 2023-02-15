BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 391,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BioVie Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $162.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.15. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

