BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 391,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BioVie Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of BIVI stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $162.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.15. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie
BioVie Company Profile
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioVie (BIVI)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.