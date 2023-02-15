Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Acquires 13,636 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after buying an additional 342,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.44. 51,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,119. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.