Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $530.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

