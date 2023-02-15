Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.86. The stock had a trading volume of 173,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $212.09. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

