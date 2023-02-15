Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $30.47 million and $897,461.18 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

