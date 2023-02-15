Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $0.49 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $265.56 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00427524 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.00 or 0.28319964 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.