BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.44 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. BitShares has a total market cap of $33.44 million and $1.08 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008328 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005019 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

