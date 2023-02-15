Bitsubishi (BITSU) Price Tops $85.34 on Major Exchanges

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsubishi has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

