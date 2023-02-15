BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $700.98 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $700.98 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004686 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000972 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

