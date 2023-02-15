Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -93.66, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

