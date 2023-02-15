BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. 177,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.