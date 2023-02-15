BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 125,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 56,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,144. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

