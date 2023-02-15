BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises 4.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 2.21% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 22,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,226. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

