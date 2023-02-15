Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BGB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 66,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

