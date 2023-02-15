BMO Capital Markets Boosts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.35 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

TSE:ASTL traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 137,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,624. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

