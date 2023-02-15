BMO Capital Markets Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$35.00

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.33. The company had a trading volume of 414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,375. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 78.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

