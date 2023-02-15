BMO Capital Markets Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
OR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 584,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,935. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.77.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
