BMO Capital Markets Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 584,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,935. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 133,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $21,208,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

