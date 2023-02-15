BNB Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. BNB has a total market cap of $50.07 billion and approximately $664.61 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $317.11 or 0.01305428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,898,296 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,898,460.93713865 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 297.27524403 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1188 active market(s) with $640,693,039.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

