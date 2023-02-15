boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.90

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.90 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 51.22 ($0.62). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 50.46 ($0.61), with a volume of 8,500,003 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.36) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.25 ($0.83).

boohoo group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £592.46 million, a P/E ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

