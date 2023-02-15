Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Up 15.6% in January

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $105.66. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $2,074,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 67.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

