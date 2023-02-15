BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 0.8% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 299,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,350. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,069. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.