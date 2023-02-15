BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP Stock Up 0.5 %

BP opened at GBX 560.10 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 483.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 465.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 500 ($6.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.14).

Insider Buying and Selling

About BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($444.06). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($444.06). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($381.35). Insiders have bought a total of 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.