BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($7.51).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 500 ($6.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($444.06). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($444.06). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($381.35). Insiders have purchased 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 in the last 90 days.

BP Stock Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 560.10 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 483.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 465.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.57%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

